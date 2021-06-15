Hilo man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Authorities said 24-year-old Cyrus Jabilona allegedly attacked Cheylee Octavio inside his home Thursday.

Hawaii Island police responded to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. after officers were called out to a domestic dispute at a home on Kimo Place.

At the scene, police found the 25-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was stabbed in her back and leg, and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, Octavio’s 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son were in the room while the stabbing took place.

Officials said Octavio suffered stab wounds to to her liver and kidney as well as a broken rib.

Police charged Jabilona with second-degree attempted murder and felony abuse of a family or household member.

Jabilona’s bail is set at $525,000.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.