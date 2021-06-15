Health officials say it’ll take longer to reach herd immunity as less opt for single-dose shot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows far fewer people are getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine than health officials first predicted — and it’s impacting the state’s reopening plan.

The head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, Hilton Raethel, says it’s going to take a little longer to reach the governor’s goal of 70% herd immunity.

“When we first started doing these herd immunity calculations we were expecting to be able to use more Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Raethel said.

He says initially the state projected 10% of residents would opt for the one-dose shot.

But, data shows just 2% of people vaccinated in Hawaii have chosen Johnson and Johnson. The other 98% went with the two-dose route, electing to receive either Pfizer or Moderna.

“So we readjusted the numbers to reflect what we’re actually getting,” Raethel said.

As of Monday, just over 120,000 more doses of the vaccine would need to be administered to put Hawaii at 60% herd immunity. While more than 408,000 doses are needed to reach the 70% threshold.

For comparison, officials had originally believed Hawaii was about 400,000 doses from 70% at the beginning of the month.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine was initially in high-demand, but health officials say its appeal has dwindled in the wake of safety concerns and problems with production.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green says overall Hawaii is making progress.

“We’re averaging about 6,000 shots a day,” he said.

If that continues, officials say the state could reach its 70% target by the end of August.

“Until we get to a threshold of (70%) herd immunity for our state we’re going to all together have restrictions that we still have to deal with,” Green said.

