Hawaii’s Shoji brothers, Micah Christenson named to USA men’s official Olympic volleyball team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - USA Volleyball announced its roster for the men’s team in the Tokyo Games with a trio of Local players returning to the Olympic Stage.

Kawika and Erik Shoji and Micah Christenson are now officially set to return to the Olympics, being selected to represent Team USA in Tokyo, feeling that never gets old for the Trio of Local players.

“It causes you to reflect and feel a lot of gratitude for just so many different reasons,” Kawika Shoji told Hawaii News Now sports reporter Kyle Chinen. “But it is a very special day today.”

The Announcement was made while the No. 3 ranked US Men were competing in the Volleyball Nations League in Italy.

A decision that took longer than the Shojis and Christenson expected, after the 2020 Summer Games were postponed because of the Pandemic.

“The process to getting to this Olympics has been elongated right and its been a lot longer and more difficult, as it has been for the rest of the world too.” Shoji said. “Having to stay fit and maintaining your focus and competitive edge for a long period of time is really not easy, so very proud to come through it stronger and really excited to represent obviously our country but our state at the highest of levels in Tokyo.”

This will be the second Olympic games for the three, competing in the 2016 Rio games where Team USA took home the Bronze.

No matter where they play, Shoji says they always remember where they come from and take pride in representing the 808.

“Gosh We take so much pride in it you know and Hawaii is such a special part of our lives and we really embrace that.” Shoji said. “We felt the love and the support in 2016 and we can’t wait to do it again and to share the experience with everyone back home again here in a couple of weeks.”

Team USA wraps up their tournament in Italy then returns to Anaheim, California to train before heading to Tokyo in late July.

