Hawaii State Farm Fair canceled for a 2nd-year amid COVID safety concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second year, the Hawaii Farm Bureau announced that it will not be hosting the annual Hawaii State Farm Fair due to the on-going pandemic.

“Although Hawaii’s vaccination rate is over 50% and COVID-19 daily case counts and positivity rates have been trending down, there’s still too much uncertainty whether we would able to hold such a large gathering like the Farm Fair safely,” said Brian Miyamoto, executive director of the Hawaii Farm Bureau.

The annual event is typically held in mid-July at Kualoa Ranch and has attracted about 15,000 people in recent years.

If the fair had not been canceled last year and this year, the event would have marked its 59th year of operation.

The Hawaii Farm Bureau started the Farm Fair in 1962 to promote public awareness of Hawaii’s agricultural and ranching industry.

The fair usually draws thousands to sample and purchase local produce and products, experience farm animals, participate in demonstrations, workshops and other hands-on activities.

The Hawaii Farm Bureau said it hopes reopen the fair when it is once again safe to hold large gatherings.

