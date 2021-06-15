Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii State Farm Fair canceled for a 2nd-year amid COVID safety concerns

Hawaii State Farm Fair usually draws thousands over its two-day span.
Hawaii State Farm Fair usually draws thousands over its two-day span.(Hawaii State Farm Fair website)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second year, the Hawaii Farm Bureau announced that it will not be hosting the annual Hawaii State Farm Fair due to the on-going pandemic.

“Although Hawaii’s vaccination rate is over 50% and COVID-19 daily case counts and positivity rates have been trending down, there’s still too much uncertainty whether we would able to hold such a large gathering like the Farm Fair safely,” said Brian Miyamoto, executive director of the Hawaii Farm Bureau.

The annual event is typically held in mid-July at Kualoa Ranch and has attracted about 15,000 people in recent years.

If the fair had not been canceled last year and this year, the event would have marked its 59th year of operation.

The Hawaii Farm Bureau started the Farm Fair in 1962 to promote public awareness of Hawaii’s agricultural and ranching industry.

The fair usually draws thousands to sample and purchase local produce and products, experience farm animals, participate in demonstrations, workshops and other hands-on activities.

The Hawaii Farm Bureau said it hopes reopen the fair when it is once again safe to hold large gatherings.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two F-22 Raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third...
F-22s respond to FAA-reported incident off Hawaii
Ryan Santos, 34, was shot and killed by police Sunday night.
Police: Suspect fired over 30 rounds at officers before being shot dead
Kailua residents demand Wendy's build a wall to separate commercial business from residential...
Tensions continue in Kailua as new fast food eatery opens next to subdivision
HNN File
So-called ‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 detected in Hawaii, DOH says
Lihue Airport, Kauai
New travel rules going into effect this week as Hawaii makes progress in vaccinations

Latest News

Pearlridge Center, seen here in a file photo taken on Dec. 31, 2019.
Owner of Pearlridge Center files for bankruptcy, faces $3.5B debt
HNN file Image
Gov. Ige faces growing calls to veto bill eliminating an anti-tobacco trust fund
Gov. Ige faces growing calls to veto bill eliminating an anti-tobacco trust fund
Gov. Ige faces growing calls to veto bill eliminating an anti-tobacco trust fund
Generic Image
Hilo man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty
Gavel on sounding block
Resident from China indicted for laundering millions through Big Island properties