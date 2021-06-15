Tributes
Hawaii reports 37 new COVID-19 cases; no additional fatalities

By HNN Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is reporting 37 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The new cases pushes the total number since the start of the pandemic to 37,104.

With no additional fatalities, the death toll from the virus remains at 506.

Of the new cases, 20 were on Oahu, eight on Hawaii Island, three on Kauai, two on Maui, and four out of state.

Over the last 14 days, DOH says there have been 689 new cases throughout the state.

At last check, the state said it has administered 1,615,402 vaccine doses. Some 55% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 61% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is the latest information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

