Good behavior behind bars expected to get Kealoha conspirators early release

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Release dates for the Kealoha conspirators has been set by the Bureau of Prisons. It gives advanced credit for them to be model prisoners.

Three of them surrendered just this month, but the recently dropped calculations paint a better picture for the public to know when they’ll get out of federal custody.

Disgraced former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha was sentenced to seven years, but he’s scheduled to be out of the federal facility in Sheridan, Oregon on May 18, 2027 — just over five years from now.

Ex-HPD Lieutenant Derek Hahn was sentenced to three and a half years, but he’s projected to be released from the same prison on May 24, 2024.

Former officer Ming-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen got four-and-a-half years in a South Dakota facility but could be out on March 30, 2025.

Kealoha’s estranged wife, ex-deputy city prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, will eventually be sent to Victorville, a California women’s prison until July 24, 2030 despite her 13-year sentence.

All are being credited, in advance, for being model inmates.

“While the federal system doesn’t have parole like the state does, we do have good time credit,” said Alexander Silvert, retired federal deputy public defender, “Roughly you get 54 days off a year for good time behavior while in prison. It’s a small incentive to behave yourself while you’re in custody.”

All could be sent to halfway houses ahead of their release which would drop the prison time even more.

But the dates could change if they do not comply with prison rules.

“In order to lose good time credit you really need to do something serious,” said Silvert.

Silvert said serious offenses include having a weapon or contraband or getting into fights.

The countdown clock has been running for almost two years for Katherine Kealoha, who was locked up the day after the jury found the group guilty of conspiracy and obstruction for framing a man for staged crime.

She is the only one still in Hawaii at the Federal Detention Center possibly for several reasons. She has been cooperating with federal prosecutors on other matters and she is a witness in her brother’s upcoming federal trial for alleged drug crimes.

