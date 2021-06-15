Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

COVID-19 healthcare worker uses dead patient’s bank card to buy vending machine snacks

Ayesha Basharat was given two, five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18...
Ayesha Basharat was given two, five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18 months, according to the police department.(West Midlands Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:31 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM England (Gray News) - A healthcare assistant working on a COVID-19 ward pleaded guilty in court earlier this month to using a dead patient’s bank card to buy snacks from a hospital vending machine.

According to the West Midlands Police Department, Ayesha Basharat took an 83-year-old woman’s card after she died at Heartlands Hospital Jan. 24.

Police say Basharat used the stolen bank card just 17 minutes after the patient died. Basharat was arrested Jan. 28 when she tried to use the card at the hospital again during her shift.

The hospital worker used the bank card to buy snacks from a vending machine.
The hospital worker used the bank card to buy snacks from a vending machine.(West Midlands Police Department)

The healthcare worker initially told police she found the card on the floor and it got “muddled up” with her own card.

Basharat admitted in court last week to theft and fraud by false representation. She was given two, five-month jail terms to run concurrently, both suspended for 18 months, according to the police department.

“This was an abhorrent breach of trust and distressing for the victim’s family,” said investigating officer DC Andrew Snowdon. “They were having to come to terms with the death of a loved one from Covid when they found the bank card missing – and then of course the realization that the card was taken by someone who should have been caring for her.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
So-called ‘Delta variant’ of COVID-19 detected in Hawaii, DOH says
Two F-22 Raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third...
F-22s respond to FAA-reported incident off Hawaii
Ryan Santos, 34, was shot and killed by police Sunday night.
Police: Suspect fired over 30 rounds at officers before being shot dead
file photo
Travel restrictions ease as Hawaii makes progress in vaccination efforts
Jonah Lee has a story to tell his children and grand kids. The 18-year-old crossed the channel...
For his daily school commute, this Radford High teen ditched a car for a kayak

Latest News

Breezy winds to hold through Friday
Breezy winds to hold through Friday
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi says House to move forward with Jan. 6 investigations
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Southwest Airlines flights disrupted for second day in a row
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she had hoped that by now the Senate would have voted again on...
Pelosi disappointed there isn't a Jan. 6 commission
Attorney General Merrick Garland discusses prosecutions related to the Capitol attack during a...
Biden administration pushes plan to combat domestic terror