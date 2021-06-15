City opens housing waitlist applications for low-income families

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city said it is accepting pre-applications for Section 8 Housing Vouchers beginning Monday.

Officials said the program offers rental assistance to help eligible low-income and vulnerable families find housing options.

Pre-applications will be accepted online until Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The city said more than 3,800 households are eligible.

Officials said 2,000 applications will be selected randomly through a lottery and will be placed on the waiting list.

There is no first-come, first-served advantage, and only one application will be allowed per household.

The city also said eligibility or housing assistance is not guaranteed after applying.

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

To submit an application, click here.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.