Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to locally breezy trades in place through Friday. Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail through Tuesday morning, with the remnants of an old front bringing an increase in shower coverage and intensity to Kauai and Oahu Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. A more typical trade wind shower pattern will resume Wednesday night and hold through early next week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a few showers reaching leeward communities from time to time.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Wednesday, then slowly rise, approaching High Surf Advisory levels over the weekend. A short-period north swell will produce small surf along north facing shores Tuesday through Wednesday night. Surf along north facing shores will be minimal through the rest of the week, but a small northwest swell is possible early next week. Trade winds upstream of the islands will produce only small and choppy surf along east facing shores.

