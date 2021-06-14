Youth basketball coach Dennis Agena retires after nearly 6 decades coaching

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After over five decades of mentoring Hawaii’s youth Basketball players, the Kalakaua Basketball clinic has decided to close up shop, with longtime coach Dennis Agena shaping generations of young athletes.

Starting his Coaching journey back in 1966, Agena set up shop in Kalihi to help under privileged youth get better opportunities through basketball.

Fast forward to 2021 and the long time coach says that some health issues have forced him to make the difficult choice... to step aside.

“The Journey has been a long success.” Coach Agena told Hawaii News Now sports reporter Kyle Chinen. “We had thousands and thousands of kids that come, but my goal was to mentor the under privileged kids, help them get good in basketball and also try to get them in private schools to get a better education.”

Agena’s players have seen great success on the court...but its the lessons off the court that he hopes sticks with them for the rest of their lives.

“Being on time, the discipline, the commitment, getting along with your teammates.” Coach Agena said. “If you do that then you can be successful in basketball and life.”

Throughout the years, coach Agena has become synonymous with Youth hoops in the state.

“They know about Kalakaua clinic,” Kalakaua player Noah Zuniga said. “So I feel like any basketball player that’s been training knows of him.”

“He’s still shooting the basketball,” Kalakaua player Laynee Torres-Kahapea said. “He probably can beat all of us in one on ones still, but he’s done some amazing things for everybody.”

Now that it’s all said and done, Agena just wants to say thank you to all of the players that have gone through his clinics throughout the years.

“Very lucky that I got the opportunity to do it for fifty five years, got many kids from all over the islands.” Coach Agena said. “The life lessons taught hopefully will carry on for their lifetime.”

The impact Agena has had on the local basketball scene cannot be overstated as the players we spoke with continued say how he’s helped them on and off the court.

