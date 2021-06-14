Trade winds prevailing with increasing showers by midweek

Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue this week with most showers for the usual windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours through Tuesday. Kona slopes of the Big Island will also see afternoon clouds and possible pop-up showers.

As we head into the middle of the week, an upper low currently to the northwest will move toward the state, while another frontal boundary approaches from the north. This will result in increasing showers Tuesday night, starting with Kauai and Oahu, and then spreading to Maui County by the second half of the week. Showers should remain focused on windward and mauka areas.

In surf, south shore waves will remain small through Wednesday, but a new swell will boost wave heights for the second half of the week, and possibly near advisory levels by the weekend. A short-period north swell will produce some small waves Monday through Wednesday night before going flat for the rest of the week. East shores will continue to see choppy swells generated by the trade winds.

