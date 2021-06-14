Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Trade winds prevailing with increasing showers by midweek

By Ben Gutierrez
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue this week with most showers for the usual windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours through Tuesday. Kona slopes of the Big Island will also see afternoon clouds and possible pop-up showers.

As we head into the middle of the week, an upper low currently to the northwest will move toward the state, while another frontal boundary approaches from the north. This will result in increasing showers Tuesday night, starting with Kauai and Oahu, and then spreading to Maui County by the second half of the week. Showers should remain focused on windward and mauka areas.

In surf, south shore waves will remain small through Wednesday, but a new swell will boost wave heights for the second half of the week, and possibly near advisory levels by the weekend. A short-period north swell will produce some small waves Monday through Wednesday night before going flat for the rest of the week. East shores will continue to see choppy swells generated by the trade winds.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

There could be an increase in showers for the latter half of the week.
Breezy trades remain for the week

Most Read

Kailua residents demand Wendy's build a wall to separate commercial business from residential...
Tensions continue in Kailua as new fast food eatery opens next to subdivision
The University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine is expanding COVID-19 testing, but...
36 COVID cases logged statewide as vaccination rate stands at 54%
Oahu is now in Tier 4 of a revamped reopening plan, with the fewest restrictions in place in...
Oahu enters Tier 4, easing more restrictions as vaccinations increase
At Pandora Cafe, Agno says patron are not allowed to sing karaoke without a mask.
Oahu nightclubs can reopen, but patrons will need to show more than an ID for entry
Malina at Koa Ridge - Building A
Affordable homes at Koa Ridge go on sale for qualifying residents

Latest News

There could be an increase in showers for the latter half of the week.
Breezy trades remain for the week
Carlos is expected to become a tropical depression by Tuesday.
Tracking Tropical Storm Carlos
Carlos is the third named east Pacific system so far this season.
Tropical Storm Carlos weakening slightly as it continues WSW
Carlos is the third named east Pacific system so far this season.
Tropical Storm Carlos forms in eastern North Pacific