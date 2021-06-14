State reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 37,067.

Meanwhile, there were no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus remains at 506.

Of the new cases, 21 were on Oahu, 14 on Maui, seven on Kauai, four on Hawaii Island, and 10 out of state.

Over the last 14 days, DOH says there have been 711 new cases throughout the state.

At last check, the state said it has administered 1,610,827 vaccine doses. Some 55% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 61% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Below is information provided by the DOH on Hawaii’s vaccination status:

