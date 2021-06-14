Tributes
Hawaii Island police: Man fatally shot after firing on responding officers

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 10:44 PM HST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Hawaii Island are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Wainaku on Sunday night.

The incident happened about 7 p.m., after police responded to a home following reports of a domestic abuse case. Hawaii County police said the man was fatally shot after firing on officers.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Ryan Santos, of Hilo

An elderly man on scene was taken to the hospital, but did not suffer any gunshot wounds.

Hawaii County police Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins said officers arriving on scene were trying to “make contact with the parties within the residence” when they were fired on.

“Officers were able to retreat and an officer was able to return fire,” Amon-Wilkins said.

Hawaii County police said an administrative investigation was underway. The officer who discharged a weapon was described as a veteran of the force.

A portion of Wainaku Street was closed but has since been reopened.

This story will be updated.

