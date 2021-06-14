New travel rules going into effect this week as Hawaii makes progress in vaccinations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New travel rules are going into effect this week as Hawaii continues to make progress in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Starting Tuesday, those traveling inter-island will no longer need to take a pre-travel COVID test. Quarantine rules are also being dropped entirely.

Previously, those traveling from Oahu to a Neighbor Island, and those traveling between Neighbor Islands had to test negative for COVID-19 or present proof of vaccination.

Rules are also changing for trans-Pacific travel on Tuesday.

Those who have been vaccinated in Hawaii will be able to forgo the 10-day quarantine without getting a COVID test.

However, those who were vaccinated anywhere else will still have to take a test before flying to Hawaii. If not, they will need to quarantine for 10 days.

In order to prove your vaccination status, you have to upload a copy of your vaccine card to the Safe Travels website.

The changes were made after Gov. David Ige said Hawaii was poised to hit a 55% vaccination rate and case totals were relatively slow statewide.

As of Sunday, 55% of all Hawaii residents have been fully vaccinated.

When the state hits a 70% vaccination rate, all travel restrictions will drop.

