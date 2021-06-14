Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Kauai man arrested, charged after search turns up meth, heroin, KPD says

36-year-old Joshua Grimes of Kapaa, Kauai.
36-year-old Joshua Grimes of Kapaa, Kauai.(KPD)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man was arrested for alleged drug crimes after police raided his Kawaihau residence last week.

The arrest happened on June 8. Police say 36-year-old Joshua Grimes of Kapaa had nearly 208 grams of methamphetamine, over 55 grams of heroin, and over $2,000 in cash.

Grimes was charged twice for first-degree drug promotion, along with other promotion charges in the second and third degree.

He remains in KPD custody on $215,000 bail.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two F-22 Raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third...
F-22s respond to FAA-reported incident off Hawaii
Kailua residents demand Wendy's build a wall to separate commercial business from residential...
Tensions continue in Kailua as new fast food eatery opens next to subdivision
Ryan Santos, 34, was shot and killed by police Sunday night.
Police: Suspect fired over 30 rounds at officers before being shot dead
50-foot jump off a waterfall leaves woman seriously injured
Lihue Airport, Kauai
New travel rules going into effect this week as Hawaii makes progress in vaccinations

Latest News

Pearlridge Center, seen here in a file photo taken on Dec. 31, 2019.
Owner of Pearlridge Center files for bankruptcy, faces $3.5B debt
HNN file Image
Gov. Ige faces growing calls to veto bill eliminating an anti-tobacco trust fund
Gov. Ige faces growing calls to veto bill eliminating an anti-tobacco trust fund
Gov. Ige faces growing calls to veto bill eliminating an anti-tobacco trust fund
Generic Image
Hilo man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty
Gavel on sounding block
Resident from China indicted for laundering millions through Big Island properties