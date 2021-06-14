Kauai man arrested, charged after search turns up meth, heroin, KPD says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man was arrested for alleged drug crimes after police raided his Kawaihau residence last week.

The arrest happened on June 8. Police say 36-year-old Joshua Grimes of Kapaa had nearly 208 grams of methamphetamine, over 55 grams of heroin, and over $2,000 in cash.

Grimes was charged twice for first-degree drug promotion, along with other promotion charges in the second and third degree.

He remains in KPD custody on $215,000 bail.

