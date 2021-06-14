Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Interior Dept. announces transfer of 80 acres of federal land to DHHL

Site of the land in Ewa Beach, the former PTWC.
Site of the land in Ewa Beach, the former PTWC.(DHHL)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:39 AM HST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Department of the Interior announced on Monday the transfer of land from the federal government to the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Trust for inclusion in the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust.

“The Native Hawaiian Community has waited more than 20 years for the federal government to address a $16.9 million credit owed by the United States to the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust,” said Secretary Deb Haaland, in a statement. “Today’s action is an important step in our commitment to resolving the Hawaiian Home Lands Recovery Act settlement.

The 80-acre parcel is part of the former Pacific Tsunami Warning Center at the end of Fort Weaver Road. The transfer would potentially provide homesteads for 200 to 400 Native Hawaiian families, officials said.

“Residential lots on Oahu are of the highest demand from applicants on the waiting list. This land transfer is an opportunity for beneficiaries that is truly in line with the spirit of the Hawaiian Home Lands Recovery Act,” said William J. Aila Jr., chairman of the Hawaiian Homes Commission, in a statement.

This transfer of land is made possible through the Hawaiian Home Lands Recovery Act of 1995. Since that law, nearly 900 acres of federal lands have been transferred to DHHL, the department said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two F-22 Raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third...
F-22s respond to FAA-reported incident off Hawaii
Kailua residents demand Wendy's build a wall to separate commercial business from residential...
Tensions continue in Kailua as new fast food eatery opens next to subdivision
Ryan Santos, 34, was shot and killed by police Sunday night.
Police: Suspect fired over 30 rounds at officers before being shot dead
50-foot jump off a waterfall leaves woman seriously injured
Lihue Airport, Kauai
New travel rules going into effect this week as Hawaii makes progress in vaccinations

Latest News

Pearlridge Center, seen here in a file photo taken on Dec. 31, 2019.
Owner of Pearlridge Center files for bankruptcy, faces $3.5B debt
HNN file Image
Gov. Ige faces growing calls to veto bill eliminating an anti-tobacco trust fund
Gov. Ige faces growing calls to veto bill eliminating an anti-tobacco trust fund
Gov. Ige faces growing calls to veto bill eliminating an anti-tobacco trust fund
Generic Image
Hilo man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend pleads not guilty
Gavel on sounding block
Resident from China indicted for laundering millions through Big Island properties