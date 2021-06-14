Interior Dept. announces transfer of 80 acres of federal land to DHHL

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Department of the Interior announced on Monday the transfer of land from the federal government to the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Trust for inclusion in the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust.

“The Native Hawaiian Community has waited more than 20 years for the federal government to address a $16.9 million credit owed by the United States to the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust,” said Secretary Deb Haaland, in a statement. “Today’s action is an important step in our commitment to resolving the Hawaiian Home Lands Recovery Act settlement.

The 80-acre parcel is part of the former Pacific Tsunami Warning Center at the end of Fort Weaver Road. The transfer would potentially provide homesteads for 200 to 400 Native Hawaiian families, officials said.

“Residential lots on Oahu are of the highest demand from applicants on the waiting list. This land transfer is an opportunity for beneficiaries that is truly in line with the spirit of the Hawaiian Home Lands Recovery Act,” said William J. Aila Jr., chairman of the Hawaiian Homes Commission, in a statement.

This transfer of land is made possible through the Hawaiian Home Lands Recovery Act of 1995. Since that law, nearly 900 acres of federal lands have been transferred to DHHL, the department said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.