Heads up, job seekers! A hiring event will take place in Iwilei this week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Job seekers on the hunt for new employment are invited to an in-person hiring fair this weekend.

On Wednesday, the American Job Center Hawaii is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 4th floor of the Dole Cannery in Iwilei.

Longs Drugs, The Queen’s Medical Center, Pepsi Co. and Marriott Hotels are just a few of the employers who will be there seeking new hires.

Temperature checks will be conducted and face masks will be required.

Pre-registration is required.

Companies are eager to hire new workers as demand for work returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Job contacts are now a requirement for those collecting unemployment, however many employers have reported a spike in no-shows to interviews.

Organizers hope this event will land applicants with the right job for them.

