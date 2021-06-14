Hawaii’s Kobe Kato and Arizona baseball advance to the College World Series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Wildcats (45-16) are going to the College World Series for the 18th time in program history after comfortably beating the Ole Miss Rebels (45-22) on Sunday night 16-3.

Arizona had one of their most well rounded performances of the year, holding the lead from the third inning with the help of spotless defense, strength at the plate, and their depth at the mound.

Next stop, OMAHA — kobe kato (@kobebe10) June 14, 2021

Helping the Wildcats close out the NCAA Tucson Super Regional series was Aiea High School alum, sophomore, Kobe Kato. Second baseman, Kato, finished the night 3-for-5 from the plate with 3 RBI’s, and 1 run.

The Wildcats pitching lineup only allowed three runs on five hits against Ole Miss on Sunday night. Dawson Netz started off the game and was relieved by TJ Nichols in the third inning who threw seven strikeouts and only surrendered one run. In the ninth inning, Vince Vannelle came in to close out the game and officially punch the Cats ticket to the College World Series.

The Arizona Wildcats are scheduled to head to Omaha for the College World Series where they will face Vanderbilt in their opening debut.

