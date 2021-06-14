Forecast: Textbook trade wind conditions to hold through the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue this week. Low clouds and showers will focus over windward areas, with showers more active during nights and mornings. Daytime heating will produce clouds and a few showers over the leeward slopes of the Big Island during the afternoons and evenings. Increasing rainfall is possible by midweek.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Wednesday, then build, possibly reaching High Surf Advisory levels next weekend. A short-period north swell will produce small surf along north facing shores tonight through Wednesday night. Surf along north facing shores will be minimal through the rest of the week. A small northwest swell is possible early next week. Trade winds upstream of the islands will produce small and choppy surf along east facing shores through the week.

