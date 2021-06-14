Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Textbook trade wind conditions to hold through the week

Monday forecast
Monday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue this week.

Low clouds and showers will focus over windward areas, with showers more active during nights and mornings.

Daytime heating will produce clouds and a few showers over the leeward slopes of the Big Island during the afternoons and evenings.

Increasing rainfall is possible by midweek.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small through Wednesday, then build, possibly reaching high surf advisory levels next weekend.

A short-period north swell will produce small surf along north-facing shores Monday night through Wednesday night. Surf along north-facing shores will be minimal through the rest of the week.

A small northwest swell is possible early next week.

Trade winds upstream of the islands will produce small and choppy surf along east-facing shores through the week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailua residents demand Wendy's build a wall to separate commercial business from residential...
Tensions continue in Kailua as new fast food eatery opens next to subdivision
50-foot jump off a waterfall leaves woman seriously injured
Tropical Storm Carlos on Monday morning
Carlos poised to weaken into tropical depression in eastern North Pacific
The University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine is expanding COVID-19 testing, but...
36 COVID cases logged statewide as vaccination rate stands at 54%
Traffic flow is now “yield movement, which residents are calling a nightmare.
Residents say ‘improvements’ made to a Diamond Head road are hazardous

Latest News

Lihue Airport, Kauai
New travel rules going into effect this week as Hawaii makes progress in vaccinations
File photo of a restaurant in Hawaii
2 weeks after unemployment job search requirement renewed, many still struggling to find work
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HART interim CEO gives update on rail route, timeline of starting rides
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
2 weeks after unemployment job search requirement renewed, many still struggling to find work
File photo
City to open Section 8 Housing voucher applications