Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

F-22s respond to FAA-reported incident off Hawaii

Two F-22 Raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third...
Two F-22 Raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third F-22 then took off about an hour later.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 10:20 PM HST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - US Pacific Air Forces responded with three F-22s to an incident reported off Hawaii on Sunday afternoon.

The military said it could not provide details on the incident, but did confirm it was not a training exercise and was done in response to an FAA request.

Two F-22 Raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third F-22 then took off about an hour later.

A Stratotanker also assisted.

Hawaii News Now reached out to federal authorities and are waiting for additional details on what prompted the response.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailua residents demand Wendy's build a wall to separate commercial business from residential...
Tensions continue in Kailua as new fast food eatery opens next to subdivision
50-foot jump off a waterfall leaves woman seriously injured
Tropical Storm Carlos on Monday morning
Carlos poised to weaken into tropical depression in eastern North Pacific
The University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine is expanding COVID-19 testing, but...
36 COVID cases logged statewide as vaccination rate stands at 54%
Traffic flow is now “yield movement, which residents are calling a nightmare.
Residents say ‘improvements’ made to a Diamond Head road are hazardous

Latest News

Lihue Airport, Kauai
New travel rules going into effect this week as Hawaii makes progress in vaccinations
File photo of a restaurant in Hawaii
2 weeks after unemployment job search requirement renewed, many still struggling to find work
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HART interim CEO gives update on rail route, timeline of starting rides
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
2 weeks after unemployment job search requirement renewed, many still struggling to find work
File photo
City to open Section 8 Housing voucher applications