F-22s respond to FAA-reported incident off Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - US Pacific Air Forces responded with three F-22s to an incident reported off Hawaii on Sunday afternoon.

The military said it could not provide details on the incident, but did confirm it was not a training exercise and was done in response to an FAA request.

Two F-22 Raptors took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam at about 4 p.m. Sunday. A third F-22 then took off about an hour later.

A Stratotanker also assisted.

Hawaii News Now reached out to federal authorities and are waiting for additional details on what prompted the response.

This story will be updated.

