City to open Section 8 Housing voucher applications

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Applications for Section 8 Housing vouchers on Oahu will open Monday morning.

The city is opening the online waitlist to eligible households at 7:45 a.m.

Applications will be accepted through Friday. The window closes at 4:30 p.m.

Only pre-applications online will be accepted. From the pool, 2,000 submissions will be chosen at random to be placed on the waitlist.

Click here to apply.

Last year, city officials anticipated an avalanche of applicants for the limited program.

Below is a sheet with additional information on income requirements.

