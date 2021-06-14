Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

City to open Section 8 Housing voucher applications

File photo
File photo(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 4:59 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Applications for Section 8 Housing vouchers on Oahu will open Monday morning.

The city is opening the online waitlist to eligible households at 7:45 a.m.

Applications will be accepted through Friday. The window closes at 4:30 p.m.

Only pre-applications online will be accepted. From the pool, 2,000 submissions will be chosen at random to be placed on the waitlist.

Click here to apply.

Last year, city officials anticipated an avalanche of applicants for the limited program.

Below is a sheet with additional information on income requirements.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailua residents demand Wendy's build a wall to separate commercial business from residential...
Tensions continue in Kailua as new fast food eatery opens next to subdivision
50-foot jump off a waterfall leaves woman seriously injured
Tropical Storm Carlos on Monday morning
Carlos poised to weaken into tropical depression in eastern North Pacific
The University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine is expanding COVID-19 testing, but...
36 COVID cases logged statewide as vaccination rate stands at 54%
Traffic flow is now “yield movement, which residents are calling a nightmare.
Residents say ‘improvements’ made to a Diamond Head road are hazardous

Latest News

Lihue Airport, Kauai
New travel rules going into effect this week as Hawaii makes progress in vaccinations
File photo of a restaurant in Hawaii
2 weeks after unemployment job search requirement renewed, many still struggling to find work
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HART interim CEO gives update on rail route, timeline of starting rides
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
2 weeks after unemployment job search requirement renewed, many still struggling to find work