On Blood Donor Day, Hawaii’s blood bank looks to the public to up donations

By HNN Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Blood Bank of Hawaii is celebrating World Blood Donor day with gifts for donors as it tries to replenish a dangerously low supply.

To woo donors, they’re being offered small tokens of appreciation. Super donors who have given 300 to 600 times will be recognized with a special koa wood gift, which can be picked up at the Young Street location Monday.

Mahalo face masks will be available for donors at all locations, and those who donate at at the Young Street site Monday will also get a tote bag courtesy of Bloomingdale’s.

“Really, this is all to thank all of our blood donors. We’ve had such a difficult year and we’ve done pretty well with the pandemic thanks to the good will of Hawaii’s blood donors,” said Blood Bank of Hawaii CEO Dr. Kim-Anh Nguyen.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii is tackling a blood shortage this summer season due to recent traffic crashes and the upcoming hurricane season.

With no shipments from the mainland, the Blood Bank says they have a less than a 2-day supply of blood. The need for O-type blood is even greater.

”The big blood centers on the mainland have been begging for weeks now, so they’re in worse shape than Hawaii is. That means that Hawaii has to help Hawaii out because we cannot depend on imports from the mainland right now,” Dr. Nguyen said.

The Blood Bank needs up to 200 donors a day to maintain supply. Honolulu Hale and Aloha Tower will be be illuminated in red on Monday to celebrate blood donors.

The Blood Bank of Hawaii is also encouraging people to share their support by wearing red.

