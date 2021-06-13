Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii hosts pop-up vaccine clinic for Leeward Oahu families

Workers administered the shots at the water park Saturday.
Workers administered the shots at the water park Saturday.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vaccine outreach efforts stretched to West Oahu Saturday as a family-friendly venue transformed into an inoculation clinic.

Medical staff administered 40 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson Shots at the popular Wet ‘n’ Wild water park. They continue to encourage people to get the shot by increasing vaccine accessibility as state officials eye a 70% vaccination rate among the community to drop all COVID restrictions.

“We really are trying to normalize vaccinations. And doing it at a place like this, especially with a large population on this side, is really an opportunity for us to get out into the community and make vaccines accessible, a part of normal everyday family life,” said Kaui Nishizaki of The Queen’s Health Systems.

If you missed this weekend’s clinic, you’ll have another chance. A second one is scheduled at the park on June 26. Insurance is not required, but ID is.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition, showing your vaccination card when visiting the water park, you’ll get a deal on admission. Click here or call 691-2221 for more details.

[Read a related report: Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii added to the list of places where you can get a COVID vaccine]

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailua residents demand Wendy's build a wall to separate commercial business from residential...
Tensions continue in Kailua as new fast food eatery opens next to subdivision
The University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine is expanding COVID-19 testing, but...
36 COVID cases logged statewide as vaccination rate stands at 54%
Oahu is now in Tier 4 of a revamped reopening plan, with the fewest restrictions in place in...
Oahu enters Tier 4, easing more restrictions as vaccinations increase
At Pandora Cafe, Agno says patron are not allowed to sing karaoke without a mask.
Oahu nightclubs can reopen, but patrons will need to show more than an ID for entry
Malina at Koa Ridge - Building A
Affordable homes at Koa Ridge go on sale for qualifying residents

Latest News

File Image
Heads up, job seekers! A hiring event will take place in Iwilei this week
The University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine is expanding COVID-19 testing, but...
36 COVID cases logged statewide as vaccination rate stands at 54%
To operate at 50% capacity, karaoke bars and nightclubs must require customers to show their...
After a sudden move to Tier 4, nightlife is back on Oahu with a few added requirements
Vaccine getting loaded into a syringe.
Vaccine administration shot up following launch of state’s incentive campaign