Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii hosts pop-up vaccine clinic for Leeward Oahu families

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vaccine outreach efforts stretched to West Oahu Saturday as a family-friendly venue transformed into an inoculation clinic.

Medical staff administered 40 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson Shots at the popular Wet ‘n’ Wild water park. They continue to encourage people to get the shot by increasing vaccine accessibility as state officials eye a 70% vaccination rate among the community to drop all COVID restrictions.

“We really are trying to normalize vaccinations. And doing it at a place like this, especially with a large population on this side, is really an opportunity for us to get out into the community and make vaccines accessible, a part of normal everyday family life,” said Kaui Nishizaki of The Queen’s Health Systems.

If you missed this weekend’s clinic, you’ll have another chance. A second one is scheduled at the park on June 26. Insurance is not required, but ID is.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition, showing your vaccination card when visiting the water park, you’ll get a deal on admission. Click here or call 691-2221 for more details.

