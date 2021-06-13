Tributes
Tropical Storm Carlos weakening slightly as it continues WSW

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:32 PM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tropical Storm Carlos has weakened slightly as it continues in a path that is slowly taking it to the west-southwest.

The National Hurricane Center said as of Sunday afternoon, Carlos was located 1,935 miles east-southeast of Hilo and was moving to the west-southwest at 7 miles per hour.

The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour with higher gusts.

It is also a small tropical cyclone, with tropical storm force winds extending 35 miles from its center.

Forecasters said Carlos is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane and will continue to gradually weaken, and could be a tropical depression by Tuesday as it heads into cooler water and a drier air mass.

At this point, it poses no threat to Hawaii.

