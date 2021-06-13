Tributes
Trade wind conditions continue

By Ben Gutierrez
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 4:23 PM HST
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue for the next several days, with low clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, especially during the overnight and morning hours. Leeward areas will remain dry, with the usual exception of the Kona slopes of the Big Island, where afternoon clouds and pop-up showers will be possible. An increase in trade wind showers will be possible Tuesday into the middle of the week for Kauai and Oahu as an upper low develops near the islands.

Surf will be pretty quiet for the coming week, with the moderate trades generating choppy surf for east shores. A small to moderate north swell is expected to bring rising surf for north and some exposed east shores around Monday. A series of small long-period southerly swells will maintain small surf heights along south shores well into the coming week.

