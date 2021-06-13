Malfunctioning lights close runway at Hilo airport until further notice

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation announced Saturday that a runway at Hilo International Airport (ITO) will be closed until further notice due to malfunctioning lights.

Officials said runway 8/26 will be closed “between dusk and dawn” due to a problem with the lights on the runway.

DOT said flights will not be allowed to land on the runway at night until the issue is resolved.

Meanwhile, runway 3/21, a shorter runway, is available for use, but it is mostly used for interisland travel.

Officials advised travelers with flights scheduled to or from ITO in the evening hours to check with their airlines for possible flight changes.

So far, officials said a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles scheduled to arrive Saturday night has been postponed due to the runway closure.

