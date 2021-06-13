Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Malfunctioning lights close runway at Hilo airport until further notice

Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hilo International Airport (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 3:27 PM HST|Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 5:23 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation announced Saturday that a runway at Hilo International Airport (ITO) will be closed until further notice due to malfunctioning lights.

Officials said runway 8/26 will be closed “between dusk and dawn” due to a problem with the lights on the runway.

DOT said flights will not be allowed to land on the runway at night until the issue is resolved.

Meanwhile, runway 3/21, a shorter runway, is available for use, but it is mostly used for interisland travel.

Officials advised travelers with flights scheduled to or from ITO in the evening hours to check with their airlines for possible flight changes.

So far, officials said a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles scheduled to arrive Saturday night has been postponed due to the runway closure.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailua residents demand Wendy's build a wall to separate commercial business from residential...
Tensions continue in Kailua as new fast food eatery opens next to subdivision
The University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine is expanding COVID-19 testing, but...
36 COVID cases logged statewide as vaccination rate stands at 54%
Oahu is now in Tier 4 of a revamped reopening plan, with the fewest restrictions in place in...
Oahu enters Tier 4, easing more restrictions as vaccinations increase
At Pandora Cafe, Agno says patron are not allowed to sing karaoke without a mask.
Oahu nightclubs can reopen, but patrons will need to show more than an ID for entry
Malina at Koa Ridge - Building A
Affordable homes at Koa Ridge go on sale for qualifying residents

Latest News

Right now, they have less than a 2-day supply of blood, and an even greater shortage of the...
With world Blood Donor Day this week, Hawaii's blood bank turns to the community to up donations
HNN file
On Blood Donor Day, Hawaii’s blood bank looks to the public to up donations
File Image
Heads up, job seekers! A hiring event will take place in Iwilei this week
Workers administered the shots at the water park Saturday.
Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii hosts pop-up vaccine clinic for Leeward Oahu families
The University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine is expanding COVID-19 testing, but...
36 COVID cases logged statewide as vaccination rate stands at 54%