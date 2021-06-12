Tributes
Vaccine administration shot up following launch of state’s incentive campaign

By Allyson Blair
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:03 PM HST|Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 12:12 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of vaccines administered in Hawaii has been on the decline since early May, but now there’s evidence the state’s incentive program is working.

“Based on the feedback that we’re getting from the Neighbor Islands and from different areas on Oahu we are seeing an uptick across the state,” said Hilton Raethel, head of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii. He called it a “dramatic turnaround.”

Here’s the weekly breakdown:

“Up until Friday of last week we had just under 33,000 doses administered in the state,” Raethel said. “Through last evening, for this current week, we’re showing just under 46,000 doses. That’s a 40% increase.”

The state Department of Health believes a lot of it has to do with access. This month, there are more than 400 sites people can get the vaccine statewide ― up from about 200.

The state’s prize giveaway also seems to a draw.

DOH spokesperson Brooks Baehr said as of Friday morning, about 178,000 people had gone to HIgotvaccinated.com and registered to win prizes. On Friday, more giveaways were added, including free pizza for a year from Papa John’s and a $1,000 NAPA Auto gift card.

“If we can maintain a pace of say 40,000 doses a week we can reach the governor’s 70% goal at the end of August,” Baehr said.

“But if we’re able to accelerate that and do 50,000 vaccination a week or 60,000 vaccinations a week we can get this done. And get that 70% mark sometime in July.”

The HI Got Vaccinated contest drew it’s first two winners Friday. Their prizes: Alaska Airline tickets and 100,000 Hawaiian Miles.

Officials are now verifying both people were indeed vaccinated. Their names will be announced next week.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

