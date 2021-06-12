Police arrest man for allegedly setting vehicles on fire in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a man accused of setting multiple vehicles on fire in Kapolei on Friday night.

Police arrested Victor Valoroso at around 7:30 p.m. for allegedly setting four trucks on fire.

Authorities said a witness saw the 39-year-old flee the scene.

The Honolulu Fire Department said accelerants were used to start the fires.

Valoroso faces a charge of arson.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.