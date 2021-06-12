Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Police arrest man for allegedly setting vehicles on fire in Kapolei

File Image
File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 1:26 PM HST|Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 1:28 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a man accused of setting multiple vehicles on fire in Kapolei on Friday night.

Police arrested Victor Valoroso at around 7:30 p.m. for allegedly setting four trucks on fire.

Authorities said a witness saw the 39-year-old flee the scene.

The Honolulu Fire Department said accelerants were used to start the fires.

Valoroso faces a charge of arson.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailua residents demand Wendy's build a wall to separate commercial business from residential...
Tensions continue in Kailua as new fast food eatery opens next to subdivision
Oahu is now in Tier 4 of a revamped reopening plan, with the fewest restrictions in place in...
Oahu enters Tier 4, easing more restrictions as vaccinations increase
The University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine is expanding COVID-19 testing, but...
36 COVID cases logged statewide as vaccination rate stands at 54%
At Pandora Cafe, Agno says patron are not allowed to sing karaoke without a mask.
Oahu nightclubs can reopen, but patrons will need to show more than an ID for entry
Malina at Koa Ridge - Building A
Affordable homes at Koa Ridge go on sale for qualifying residents

Latest News

Right now, they have less than a 2-day supply of blood, and an even greater shortage of the...
With world Blood Donor Day this week, Hawaii's blood bank turns to the community to up donations
HNN file
On Blood Donor Day, Hawaii’s blood bank looks to the public to up donations
File Image
Heads up, job seekers! A hiring event will take place in Iwilei this week
Workers administered the shots at the water park Saturday.
Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii hosts pop-up vaccine clinic for Leeward Oahu families
The University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine is expanding COVID-19 testing, but...
36 COVID cases logged statewide as vaccination rate stands at 54%