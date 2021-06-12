Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:35 PM HST|Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 10:20 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street left 14 people wounded early Saturday, two of them critically.

The Austin Police Department said in a news release that the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in making the arrest, but it provided no other details other than to say it is continuing to follow up on leads for the suspect still at large.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic. He said investigators believe it began as a dispute between two parties. Chacon said both suspects are male, but declined to disclose details such as whether both fired shots, saying the investigation was ongoing.

“Most of the victims were innocent bystanders, but we’re still sorting out all of the victims to see what their involvement is in this case,” Chacon said.

The mass shooting — one of at least three in the U.S. overnight — sparked panic along 6th Street, a popular nightlife destination in the city that’s home to the University of Texas.

One witness, Matt Perlstein, told KXAN-TV that he was waiting with a friend to enter a bar when gunfire erupted.

“Everything was totally fine,” Perlstein said, then gunfire erupted. “We just heard like ... a bunch of gunshots going off. Everyone got on the ground. We couldn’t even comprehend what was going on at the time.”

Chacon said his officers responded quickly to the area.

“They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals,” he said.

Because of the chaos on the barricaded street, police drove six of the wounded to hospitals in their squad cars. Ambulances transported four people and the other four made their own way to hospitals, he said.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement thanking police and other first responders and offering prayers to the victims.

Abbott said the state Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation and Chacon said the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also assisting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kailua residents demand Wendy's build a wall to separate commercial business from residential...
Tensions continue in Kailua as new fast food eatery opens next to subdivision
Oahu is now in Tier 4 of a revamped reopening plan, with the fewest restrictions in place in...
Oahu enters Tier 4, easing more restrictions as vaccinations increase
The University of Hawaii's John A. Burns School of Medicine is expanding COVID-19 testing, but...
36 COVID cases logged statewide as vaccination rate stands at 54%
At Pandora Cafe, Agno says patron are not allowed to sing karaoke without a mask.
Oahu nightclubs can reopen, but patrons will need to show more than an ID for entry
Malina at Koa Ridge - Building A
Affordable homes at Koa Ridge go on sale for qualifying residents

Latest News

Marley, a 7-year-old Labrador retriever, is at home recovering after saving his owner,...
‘Hero’ dog takes 2 rattlesnake bites to save beloved owner
The dog nearly died from snake bites to his tongue and lip. He needed four doses of antivenin.
'He's my best friend': Owner, 18, credits dog with saving him from rattlesnake
Biden is the 13th sitting U.S. President to meet Queen Elizabeth II, 12 of whom she met during...
Biden meets with Queen Elizabeth II during foreign trip
The FAA says it has received around 2,900 reports of unruly behavior by passengers so far this...
Number of unruly airline passengers on the rise in US
The number of 4-year-olds participating in preschool fell from 71% before the pandemic to 54%...
Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall