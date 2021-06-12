36 COVID cases logged statewide as vaccination rate stands at 54%

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 36 new COVID cases Sunday, pushing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 37,011.

Meanwhile, there were no additional fatalities. The death toll from the virus remains at 506.

Of the new cases, 16 were on Oahu, 12 on Maui, two on Hawaii Island, and six out of state. Independently, Kauai reported six new cases.

Over the last 14 days, DOH says there have been 695 new cases throughout the state.

At last check, the state said it has administered 1,592,739 vaccine doses. Some 54% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 60% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

