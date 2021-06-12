Blangiardi nominates former journalist, communications executive for police commission

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has picked a former journalist and communications executive as his new nominee for the Honolulu Police Commission, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Blangiardi has tapped Ann Botticelli for the role. She has formerly worked as a journalist and airline, education, public relations and nonprofit executive.

Botticelli, who is 61 years old, retired from Hawaiian Airlines last year as its senior vice president of corporate communications and public affairs.

This selection came as the mayor withdrew his previous choice — Larry Ignas — from consideration last week, after he told the City Council he does not believe racial discrimination exists in Hawaii.

With his previous selection withdrawn, some called on Blangiardi to choose a new nominee with a social justice background.

“I now have my candidate. I’ve submitted — it’s a woman,” Blangiardi said.

“I’m not listening to those calls (for a candidate with a social justice background) — but I think when you hear who this is, most people would be very surprised and supportive.”

Blangaridi said he originally wanted someone with police experience to sit on the commission. However, he said he has exhausted all efforts.

Botticelli is the mayor’s third selection for the law enforcement oversight panel — his previous two nominees withdrew after facing criticism during the interview process.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.