Affordable homes at Koa Ridge go on sale for qualifying residents

Malina at Koa Ridge - Building A
Malina at Koa Ridge - Building A(Castle & Cooke Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 10:54 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Affordable homes at a new housing development in central Oahu went on sale Friday for qualifying residents.

Castle and Cooke began offering sales for one to three bedroom floor plans at Malina at Koa Ridge, located near the Waipio Costco.

The developer said prices will start at $375,000 and will go up to $600,000.

To qualify, prospective buyers’ income must be less than or equal to 120% of the area median income as published by the City and County of Honolulu — meaning a family of four has to earn less than $145,000 a year.

Castle and Cooke said construction is expected to finish by October.

The completed project will include 140 townhomes and will offer 3,500 new residential housing units for Hawaii families.

“While Malina is the first affordable project for this community, at least 30% of all homes at Koa Ridge will be offered in various affordable categories — that’s more than 1,000 homes,” said Harry Saunders, president of Castle and Cooke Hawaii.

For more information, click here.

