Unbreakable bond: This mother daughter pair is about to tell all on a national show

By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:36 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu mother and daughter are inseparable. So much so that they’re set to appear in a new season of a TLC series called “sMothered.”

Amy and Carina DeAngelo live in Kailua. They run a meatball business together, but that’s not all they do side by side.

They sleep in the same bed, hang out daily, and even share clothes — to say the least.

The single mom and retired music industry professional along with her musician daughter are one of six duos that will be featured in the TLC series. It’s all about moms and daughters with unbreakable bond.

“We went online and looked on their website, and saw an ad, ‘Are you a mother and daughter that have a super close relationship?’” Amy DeAngelo said.

It was a perfect fit. They applied and shortly after came the cameras.

“When they walked thru our front door of our house, they’re sticking mics down your bra, there’s a lot you have to get comfortable with really fast,” Carina DeAngelo said.

Amy, her teenage son, and daughter moved from Seattle to Hawaii three years ago.

“We were so lucky to be adopted and become a hanai family to so many, and to learn about the aina and to respect the culture,” they said.

On the show, they’ll open up about the good times, and the bad.

Their message: “It’s ok for you to have a close relationship with your mom.”

The DeAngelos make their debut on the show on June 14 on TLC.

To hear more about them, click here to listen to an episode of the Muthaship podcast.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

