State’s cluster report: 3 large gatherings responsible for at least 56 COVID infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With summer ― and summer festivities ― in full swing, the state Health Department is highlighting the risk of big gatherings.

The department’s latest cluster report spotlights several recent COVID clusters linked to large get-togethers.

In one case, 10 COVID cases were associated with a high school graduation party in May. Two attendees at the party who had been vaccinated did not test positive.

Meanwhile, there were 46 cases linked to two COVID clusters at undisclosed places of worship in May.

Of 67 attendees at the two gatherings, 30 contracted COVID and 16 additional people were considered secondary cases. Three of those who tested positive required hospitalization.

The state said none of those at the two gatherings were vaccinated and people did not wear masks or socially distance.

]In its report, the state Health Department encouraged residents to hold gatherings outdoors, reducing the risk of COVID transmission.

For large outdoor gatherings, the CDC also ecommends:

Wearing a mask if social distancing isn’t possible

Maintaining a 6-foot distance while eating

Skipping the event if you have any symptoms

And getting vaccinated

To read the state’s latest COVID cluster report, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.