Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

State warns of increased risks for wildfires during dry summer months

Both lanes of Highway 19 in Paauilo are shut down because of a brush fire.
Both lanes of Highway 19 in Paauilo are shut down because of a brush fire.(Darde Gamayo)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:34 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire that scorched 1,400 acres on Hawaii Island Friday is highlighting the importance of preparing for wildfire season, state officials say.

The Paauilo fire happened along the Hamakua Coast, and took crews days to contain.

Hawaii County’s Fire Chief says this year could be particularly bad, with lots of brush that’s built up over the last few years.

And with an unusually wet start to the year, brush that grew as a result of the rains is now drying out, presenting added fire risks. According to the state, 68% of land across Hawaii is considered abnormally dry.

“We’re starting to move into the dry season and we’ve been having basically about four years of wet season, so we have a lot of brush that’s built up over the last four years that has kind of been prime to be an issue this coming year,” Hawaii County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd said.

“We’re looking at, as far as our weather reports go, a particularly dry year which could be an issue for fires on the Big Island and in the rest of the state as well,” Todd added.

According to the state, most wild fires are sparked by human causes. When out and about, ensure hot embers from grills are fully put out and disposed of properly, and same goes for cigarettes.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
In court, ‘Miske Enterprise’ defendant says he was offered $50,000 to help commit murder
A state grand jury has declined to indict three Honolulu police officers who fired at a stolen...
Grand jury declines to indict officers involved in shooting that killed teen
A neighborhood in Pearl City is hopeful that what they call a hoarder house will be cleaned up.
Complaints about ‘junkyard’ property prompt city to put homeowners on notice
HNN File
City to open Section 8 Housing voucher applications next week
File photo of a grocery store
Grocery prices are soaring amid the pandemic. Here’s why

Latest News

High speed chase, deadly officer involved shooting in McCully
Police union supports grand jury’s decision not to indict 3 officers in fatal shooting of teen
After failing a recent inspection, Manoa Bar B Q was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Manoa restaurant with history of food safety violations shut down
Vaccine Image / Generic
State’s cluster report: 3 large gatherings responsible for at least 56 COVID infections
Hawaii Department of Health/FILE
Operator of unlicensed adult care home in Waipahu ordered to pay $828,000 penalty