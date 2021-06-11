Operator of unlicensed adult care home in Waipahu ordered to pay $828,000 penalty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A registered nurse who had been operating an unlicensed adult residential care home for two years has been ordered to pay a penalty of more than $828,000.

Anita Felipe, owner of Island Promise Homes, was also issued a notice of violation. The state said Felipe also operates three licensed adult residential care homes.

The state said Felipe operated an unlicensed care home on Lumihoahu Street in Waipahu.

Inspectors first visited the home in December 2018, and confirmed that unrelated residents were receiving care there. A follow-up inspection in July 2020 found the situation had not changed.

The 828,000 penalty represents a 1,000 fine for each day the unlicensed facility was in operation.

Hawaii law requires all adult residential care homes to be licensed.

An adult residential care home is defined as any facility that provides 24-hour living accommodations for a fee to adults unrelated to the family.

Felipe can contest the penalty with a hearing.

