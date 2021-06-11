Nonprofit that helps kids battling illnesses gets welcome funding news

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii families with children battling life-threatening illnesses are getting a much-needed double dose of funding.

On Thursday, HUGS Hawaii announced all proceeds from their upcoming virtual 5K will be matched by the William Schampeau Charitable Trust.

Hugs also announced that all participants will automatically be entered for a drawing to win prizes. The race is open from July 3 to 11.

For more information, click here.

