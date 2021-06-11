Tributes
Manoa restaurant with history of food safety violations shut down

After failing a recent inspection, Manoa Bar B Q was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
After failing a recent inspection, Manoa Bar B Q was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.(Google Maps)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Health temporarily shut down a Manoa restaurant for food safety violations.

The DOH issued a red placard on Wednesday to Manoa Bar B Que at the Manoa Marketplace.

Records from the DOH show the eatery has a repeated pattern of violations, including improper food storage temperatures. They were given yellow placards during previous inspections.

In this latest inspection, flies were also noted in the kitchen area.

Inspectors previously met with owner Steve Chan to reinforce the importance of proper food handling, and warned that if the violations continued, he would be shut down.

When the DOH visited the eatery this week, cooked foods weren’t stored at a hot enough temperature, and raw chicken was seen thawing in a sink at an unsafe temperature.

Inspectors will now conduct a follow-up visit to ensure violations are addressed, and the restaurant is brought up to code.

