Manoa restaurant with history of food safety violations shut down

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Health temporarily shut down a Manoa restaurant for food safety violations.

The DOH issued a red placard on Wednesday to Manoa Bar B Que at the Manoa Marketplace.

Records from the DOH show the eatery has a repeated pattern of violations, including improper food storage temperatures. They were given yellow placards during previous inspections.

In this latest inspection, flies were also noted in the kitchen area.

Inspectors previously met with owner Steve Chan to reinforce the importance of proper food handling, and warned that if the violations continued, he would be shut down.

When the DOH visited the eatery this week, cooked foods weren’t stored at a hot enough temperature, and raw chicken was seen thawing in a sink at an unsafe temperature.

Inspectors will now conduct a follow-up visit to ensure violations are addressed, and the restaurant is brought up to code.

