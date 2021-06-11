Hilo man charged with attempted murder, felony abuse after stabbing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have charged a Hilo man with second-degree attempted murder and felony abuse of a family or household member.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Cyrus Jabilona.

According to Hawaii Island police, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called out to a domestic dispute at a home on Kimo Place.

At the scene, police found a 25-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was stabbed in her back and leg, and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police also said they found Jabilona with several self-inflicted wounds to his chest and arm.

Both were taken to Hilo Medical Center for treatment. Both were last listed in stable condition.

Jabilona is under police custody, and bail has been set at $525,000. He’s set to appear in court next week Monday.

