Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo launches Oklahoma softball to fifth NCAA National Title

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Oklahoma Sooners softball team are the 2021 NCAA National Champions after downing Florida State 5-1 in game three of the Women’s College World Series Final in Oklahoma City.

It was a record-breaking season for Hauula’s Jocelyn Alo, finishing the year as the Sooners’ single-season home run leader, capping it off with a National Championship — OU’s fifth title in program history.

After dropping game one to the Seminoles, it was all Sooners in the final two games of the series.

The 2021 College Player of the Year got the Sooners rolling with a bang, launching a first inning home run to ignite the O-U offense, who scored 4 more over the next two innings.

From their it was all defense, holding the Noles to just one run with pitcher G Juarez getting the final out to etch Oklahoma into the history books.

As the Designated hitter, Alo was lights out in the final series, smashing two key homers in games two and three.

The Campbell graduate, honored to represent her home state.

“Man, to be from Hawaii and to be in a national championship and win a national championship was awesome.” Alo said after the game three. “I just want to say to all the other Hawaii kids, that things like this can happen with hard work and you just continue to do your thing every single day.”

Alo finishes her 2021 campaign just seven homers shy of the NCAA career record and looks to be on her way to breaking it as she announced she will return next season.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

