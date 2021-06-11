Tributes
Popular Oahu visitor attraction reopens following repairs to damaged sewage pump

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 7:10 AM HST|Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 12:24 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve reopened Saturday after being closed for sewage pump and electricity system repairs.

The city closed the popular visitor attraction on Friday after officials said a power surge Thursday night damaged the main sewage pump, affecting the bathrooms.

Crews worked with the Hawaiian Electric Company and a contractor to fix the issue.

The closure came as many visitors have been flocking to Hanauma Bay as tourism picks up in Hawaii.

Two visitors who caught a Lyft to the nature preserve Friday said they were disappointed to find out it was closed.

“We’re from Virginia and North Carolina on vacation and now we’re kind of Lyfting around without a rental car,” one of the visitors said. “We’re here early this morning and now we have to get another Lyft and go somewhere else.”

