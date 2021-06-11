Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver

By CNN Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:17 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) - An Arkansas woman is suing the State Patrol over a trooper’s use of a PIT maneuver in July 2020 that resulted in flipping her vehicle.

Janice Nicole Harper claims she was two months pregnant when the trooper bumped her car, causing her to hit a concrete barrier.

Her vehicle then flipped over, briefly leaving her trapped inside as seen in the dashcam video.

The trooper, Rodney Dunn, said Harper was speeding and ignored his signals to pull over.

Harper claims she wasn’t trying to evade arrest, and she was just looking for a safe place to stop her car.

She was cited for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

According to Harper’s attorney, the trooper’s actions were reckless and put his client at substantial risk of physical injury.

Harper’s unborn baby was unharmed in the crash.

Arkansas State Police have not responded to a request for comment on the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Kekaula
Longtime Hawaii journalist, sportscaster Robert Kekaula dies at age 56
A witness that spoke with Hawaii News Now who wants to remain anonymous says they were driving...
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder following deadly shooting in Kalihi
Robert Kekaula
Hawaii celebrates the life of Robert Kekaula — a man of sports, news and music
Hawaii Island police fatally shot a man in Hilo on Friday after he attacked them with a machete.
GRAPHIC: Hawaii Island police release bodycam video from fatal Hilo officer-involved shooting
Could COVID restrictions in Hawaii be dropped before a 70% vaccination rate? Gov. David Ige...
Ige suggests state could drop all COVID restrictions before reaching 70% vaccination rate

Latest News

HNN/File
Day 3 of water main repairs slow westbound traffic on Moanalua Freeway
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 12 lives lost to Claudette
Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall...
Officials: Deadly Pride parade crash appears unintentional
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting in Oakland; motive sought