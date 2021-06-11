Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Animal rescue creates bucket list for sick puppy

By KARE Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:47 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) - With an uncertain future because of health issues, a French bulldog’s caretaker has created a bucket list for him to enjoy.

Teri Woolard says 5-month-old Hammie goes from “little old man that just loves to snuggle to crazy, crazy puppy,”

Woolard is Hammie’s caretaker and the neonatal program coordinator at Secondhand Hounds in Minneapolis.

The French bulldog may not live much longer.

Hammie was born with a cleft palate and several rare heart defects that require special care from the animal rescue.

The puppy may also undergo a first-of-its-kind surgery at the University of Minnesota.

In their short time together, Woolard is making it her mission to help Hammie launch a bucket list.

“The little guy’s got some big adventures planned this summer,” she said.

The pair has been busy checking off their list.

The two are living their best life riding a Zamboni, playing arcade games, posing at a photo shoot and taking a Pilates class.

“Dogs, they don’t have the same concept of day-to-day life as we do. They don’t know tomorrow. They’re living in the moment which is so great,” Woolard said.

If Hammie is able to get the surgery and it is success, he may eventually be placed up for adoption.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
In court, ‘Miske Enterprise’ defendant says he was offered $50,000 to help commit murder
A state grand jury has declined to indict three Honolulu police officers who fired at a stolen...
Grand jury declines to indict officers involved in shooting that killed teen
HNN File
City to open Section 8 Housing voucher applications next week
A neighborhood in Pearl City is hopeful that what they call a hoarder house will be cleaned up.
Complaints about ‘junkyard’ property prompt city to put homeowners on notice
File photo of a grocery store
Grocery prices are soaring amid the pandemic. Here’s why

Latest News

With thousands of people visiting the historic town of Paia and drive the famous road to Hana,...
A small Maui town flooded with tourists looks to state, county officials for traffic control
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe
An animal rescue center in Minnesota is helping a sick puppy live out his bucket list.
Animal rescue center creates bucket list for sick puppy
Governor Ige speaks with Hawaii News Now Thursday.
Governor defends push to reach 70% vaccination rate before ending restrictions