Wet ’n’ Wild Hawaii added to the list of places where you can get a COVID vaccine
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re looking for a COVID vaccine, you won’t have to look far.
In addition to pharmacies, vaccination clinics and community centers, you can now find shots at more unexpected places ― including Wet ‘n’ Wild.
Vaccines will be offered at the West Oahu water park on June 12 and June 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The pop-up clinic is free and there’s no appointment needed for the free shot.
Plus, if you show your vaccination card, you’ll get a deal on admission. For more information on the pop-up clinic, click here or call 691-2221.
Kaiser Permanente is also hosting a number of community vaccine clinics next week, including:
- Monday: Sacred Hearts Academy, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday: Friends of Waimanalo, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Thursday: Filipino Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Friday: King Intermediate School, from noon to 4 p.m.
- Saturday: Hawaii Baptist Academy, from 9 a.m. to noon
- Saturday: Oceanview Community Center, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For more information or to find more locations, go to hawaiicovid19.com.
