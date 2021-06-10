Wet ’n’ Wild Hawaii added to the list of places where you can get a COVID vaccine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re looking for a COVID vaccine, you won’t have to look far.

In addition to pharmacies, vaccination clinics and community centers, you can now find shots at more unexpected places ― including Wet ‘n’ Wild.

Vaccines will be offered at the West Oahu water park on June 12 and June 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The pop-up clinic is free and there’s no appointment needed for the free shot.

Plus, if you show your vaccination card, you’ll get a deal on admission. For more information on the pop-up clinic, click here or call 691-2221.

Kaiser Permanente is also hosting a number of community vaccine clinics next week, including:

Monday: Sacred Hearts Academy, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday: Friends of Waimanalo, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday: Filipino Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday: King Intermediate School, from noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday: Hawaii Baptist Academy, from 9 a.m. to noon

Saturday: Oceanview Community Center, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information or to find more locations, go to hawaiicovid19.com.

