Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse dazzled those who were able to see it

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:49 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some people in the Northern Hemisphere got to see one of nature’s greatest shows Thursday morning - a partial “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun.

In a “Ring of Fire,” the moon’s distance from Earth keeps it from blocking out the sun’s light entirely, so when it passes in front of it, the star’s rays are brightly visible around the moon’s edges.

Only people in Greenland and parts of Russia and Canada got the full effect.

The eclipse was visible on a smaller scale, where a fingernail-shaped shadow partially covers the sun, from countries like the United Kingdom and Ireland.

There will be a total eclipse of the sun Dec. 4, but it won’t be visible from North America.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam is under lockdown as authorities investigate a security threat.
Hours-long security lockdown at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam lifted
A neighborhood in Pearl City is hopeful that what they call a hoarder house will be cleaned up.
Complaints about ‘junkyard’ property prompt city to put homeowners on notice
Hawaii's Child Welfare Services office in Kalihi
Convicted murderer’s hiring in Child Welfare Services exposes background check gaps
A state grand jury has declined to indict three Honolulu police officers who fired at a stolen...
Grand jury declines to indict officers involved in shooting that killed teen
Pamela Boyar, managing director of Farmlovers Markets, checks out organic produce at Bruce...
Farms in ‘shock’ as popular Kailua farmers market searches for a new home

Latest News

An partial eclipse was seen from New York.
'Ring of Fire' eclipse seen from New York
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden to lay out vaccine donations, urge world leaders to join
In the Bronx, there was a spate of attacks on synagogues.
Antisemitic attacks on the rise
FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to U.S....
Biden, Johnson to stress close ties, manage differences