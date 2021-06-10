Tributes
‘Ridiculous’: Drivers feel pain at the pump as gas prices in Hawaii continue to soar

By Casey Lund
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gas prices in Hawaii continue to soar, with some parts of the state paying as much as $4.16 per gallon for regular unleaded.

As of Thursday morning in Honolulu, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular was just above $3.90.

“Ridiculous, but what can you do? You need the gas, you have got to go places,” said resident Jansen Ng. “It costs quite a bit. I have a pickup truck and at that price, it is pretty high.”

AAA Hawaii says the last time gas price averages reached this level was in November 2014.

Currently, the nationwide average is sitting around $3.05.

AAA Hawaii spokesperson Marie Montgomery says with so many variables at play, it’s hard to predict when we could see some relief.

“What we’re seeing overall worldwide is an increase in oil prices that has been happening since the beginning of the year that has really contributed to overall price increases,” Montgomery said.

“If you looked at two years ago or farther back than that, of course Hawaii has seen higher prices than they are currently experiencing, but it is a little disconcerting coming out of a time where there’s a lot of struggle and the tourism industry has not come back fully yet.”

Montgomery added the demand is not fully back, but the higher prices are due to increased oil costs, components in the making of gasoline and anticipated future demand as COVID restrictions ease.

AAA Hawaii has some tips for drivers looking to save what they can. Montgomery says that with less traffic during the pandemic, drivers developed a speeding problem. Slowing down, anticipating stops and coasting when you can will really add up when it comes to saving costs. Remember to run your errands together and plan trips to be as efficient as possible.

You can always look for the best gas prices by clicking here.

