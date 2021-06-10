Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Mattel releases new Barbie doll line made of recycled plastic

Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in...
Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in oceans.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Barbie is going green.

Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in oceans.

The “Barbie Loves the Ocean” collection includes three dolls, a beach shack playset and other accessories.

The dolls and accessories are $9.99 each, and the beach shack playset is $19.99.

Mattel says they’re made of 90% plastic that has been recovered from within 30 miles of waterways and recycled. The material will be sourced from areas in Mexico’s Baja Peninsula that are trying to mitigate plastic waste pollution.

The company says the new Barbie dolls are in line with its commitment to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A state grand jury has declined to indict three Honolulu police officers who fired at a stolen...
Grand jury declines to indict officers involved in shooting that killed teen
A neighborhood in Pearl City is hopeful that what they call a hoarder house will be cleaned up.
Complaints about ‘junkyard’ property prompt city to put homeowners on notice
Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam is under lockdown as authorities investigate a security threat.
Hours-long security lockdown at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam lifted
Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
In court, ‘Miske Enterprise’ defendant says he was offered $50,000 to help commit murder
File photo of a grocery store
Grocery prices are soaring amid the pandemic. Here’s why

Latest News

Police said Zaylee Zamora, a 1-year-old that was the subject of an Amber Alert in Texas, has...
Texas 1-year-old in Amber Alert, mother found safe, police say
In this Monday, June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen...
Prince Philip ‘wasn’t looking forward’ to centenary ‘fuss’
Thursday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds to persist through Friday, but expected to weaken
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden to lay out vaccine donations, urge world leaders to join
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, a man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield...
US unemployment claims fall to 376,000, sixth straight drop