LIVE: Police union to hold news conference after grand jury declines to indict 3 officers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - SHOPO is holding a news conference Thursday morning to address news that a grand jury declined to indict three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a teen.

Malcolm Lutu, president of the police union, is expected to speak.

The April shooting left 16-year old Iremamber Sykap dead. He was shot in the back of the head and shoulder, according to medical records.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the city Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that it presented evidence to an Oahu grand jury seeking indictments of the three officers.

City Prosecutor Steve Alm’s move to indict the officers indicates his office has concluded the teen’s shooting was not justified.

However, Alm has not yet spoken publicly, including to say whether he plans to go back to another grand jury on the matter.

