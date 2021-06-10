Hawaii reports 62 new COVID cases; 54% of residents vaccinated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and no new fatalities.

The new cases brings the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 36,793.

Of the new cases, 32 were on Oahu, 10 were on Hawaii Island, 17 on Maui and two on Kauai. There was also one out-of-state case.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 505.

Over the last 14 days, DOH says there have been 698 new cases throughout the state.

So far, the state said it has administered 1,592,739 vaccine doses. Some 54% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 60% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.