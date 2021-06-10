Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 62 new COVID cases; 54% of residents vaccinated

File photo
File photo(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:04 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and no new fatalities.

The new cases brings the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 36,793.

Of the new cases, 32 were on Oahu, 10 were on Hawaii Island, 17 on Maui and two on Kauai. There was also one out-of-state case.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 505.

Over the last 14 days, DOH says there have been 698 new cases throughout the state.

So far, the state said it has administered 1,592,739 vaccine doses. Some 54% of all residents are fully vaccinated while 60% have gotten at least one dose.

Below is the daily reporting chart provided by the state Health Department:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A state grand jury has declined to indict three Honolulu police officers who fired at a stolen...
Grand jury declines to indict officers involved in shooting that killed teen
Honolulu businessman and suspected crime boss Michael Miske remains behind bars as he awaits...
In court, ‘Miske Enterprise’ defendant says he was offered $50,000 to help commit murder
A neighborhood in Pearl City is hopeful that what they call a hoarder house will be cleaned up.
Complaints about ‘junkyard’ property prompt city to put homeowners on notice
File photo of a grocery store
Grocery prices are soaring amid the pandemic. Here’s why
Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam is under lockdown as authorities investigate a security threat.
Hours-long security lockdown at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam lifted

Latest News

Nationwide, the wedding industry is seeing a boom in business, and Hawaii is no different
Nationwide, the wedding industry is seeing a boom in business, and Hawaii is no different
Florists said they struggle to keep up with the demand.
Saying ‘I do’? Join the rush of eager couples flooding Hawaii’s wedding industry
FILE
Wet ’n’ Wild Hawaii added to the list of places where you can get a COVID vaccine
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Experts: Education more influential than prizes when it comes to vaccinating Pacific Islanders